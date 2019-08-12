Home Cities Kochi

It's pouring orders for Cochin Shipyard

The RO PAX vessels that were designed and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, for Inland Waterways Authority of India

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Busy days are ahead for the engineers and workers at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) with the public sector company landing many lucrative orders, besides the ones it is already working on. These orders have to be completed by 2021.

According to CSL spokesperson, recently, two RO Pax vessels designed and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited for the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) were launched. “The vessels are the third and fourth in the series of 10 vessels ordered by IWAI,” said the spokesperson. Ro Pax is a Ro-Ro vessel built for freight vehicle transport with passenger accommodation.

The shipyard is building a total of eight Ro Pax vessels and two Ro-Ro vessels for the IWAI. “IWAI selected CSL for the construction of these vessels, which will be operated in strategic locations in the national waterways. These vessels can accommodate around 200 passengers and will be manned by a crew of eight,” said the spokesperson.

The vessels can carry two trucks and four cars. They are equipped with all life-saving equipment and are built as per the IRS standards. “The shipyard presently has a robust order book in shipbuilding and ship repair. At present, it is building India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) for the Indian Navy. The ship is in advanced stages of testing and commissioning,” said the spokesperson.

CSL is also building a Technology Demonstration Vessel for the DRDO, two 1,200-PAX and 500-PAX vessels for Andaman and Nicobar Administration. CSL is also constructing a total of 27 small vessels for clients like IWAI, Department of Fisheries, Government of Kerala, Government of Tamil Nadu and Indian Navy. It has signed a contract for four Mini Bulk Carriers with Utkarsh Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd (part of JSW Group) for their Indian coastal operations. "The construction of these vessels is underway with the steel cutting of the first ship scheduled for September this year. The delivery will start by the third quarter of 2020," said the CSL spokesperson.

The company also signed a contract to construct nine Floating Border Outpost vessels for the BSF. It will also build eight ASW Corvettes for the Indian Navy, three marine ambulance boats for Kerala Fisheries Department and two brows and pontoons for the Indian Navy.

The shipyard has also set ambitious plans to expand geographically and has commenced its ship repair operations at Mumbai Port Trust. “To establish its presence across the Indian Coast, the shipyard is set to commence its ship repair operations at Kolkata and Port Blair shortly,” said the spokesperson.
The shipyard has also formed a Joint Venture Company in Kolkata to cater to the needs of the inland waterways vessels segment and is creating a new shipyard in Kolkata for this segment. “Already yard renovation works is underway and the shipyard expects to complete the project by the second half of 2020,” said the spokesperson.

The company is investing a total of Rs 2,769 crore to build a new 310 M long dry dock at Kochi and a ship lift based ship repair yard at Willingdon Island, Kochi.

Vessel for DRDO

