An artist with a sentient soul

P T Sashibhooshan is many personas rolled into one. Primarily a painter, he does art design for movies and is also a ward member of Thikkodi grama panchayat.

P T Sashibhooshan working on a graffitti

By Express News Service

KOCHI: P T Sashibhooshan is many personas rolled into one. Primarily a painter, he does art design for movies and is also a ward member of Thikkodi grama panchayat. The 48-year-old is now on a mission to fight drug abuse using his brush. He has just completed a 100-metre graffiti on the compound wall of Central LP School, Pallikkara in Thikkodi which has been drawing crowds.

“Substance abuse is on the rise among students and youngsters. When the Excise Department contacted me to make use of my creative skills for a public cause, I agreed readily. That was the inception for the graffiti wall,” says Sashibhooshan. The public artwork was commissioned as part of the 'Vimukti' scheme of the department against drug menace. 

Sashibhooshan also designs hoardings and banners for political parties irrespective of his affiliation. “I do it as a favour for my friends who are involved in various political organisations. Though I am a ward member representing a political party, it doesn't come in the way of artistic expression or friendship,” he says. Besides, Sashibhooshan has pledged to his eyes and organs to the Kozhikode Medical College upon his death. 

“Until now, five memebers from my family have donated their eyes. My mother, Narayani died in May this year. Her eyes are seeing the world through someone else's vision,” smiles Sashibhooshan.Also a palliative care worker, Sashibhooshan was employed in Kochi for quite some time, working on film sets before returning to Thikkodi due to the failing health of his parents. “Our lives are too short and I believe that there is no point in creating discord. We should do our bit to brighten the lives of others. That is my motto in life,” the artist adds.

