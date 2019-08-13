Policeman dies in accident

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Civil Police Officer from the Kerala Police presently working with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Kochi unit, died in a road accident on Monday. The deceased is Arun Mohan, 32, of Pattimattom. He was serving as Personal Security Officer (PSO) with the NIA.

According to the police, Arun died in the mishap which occurred around 5 pm within the Kunnathunad police station limits. “Arun suffered serious injuries after his bike collided with another bike coming from the opposite direction. Though he was rushed to a private hospital in Kakkanad, he succumbed to injuries,” a police officer said. A case has been registered. The body will be handed over to relatives after postmortem on Tuesday.

