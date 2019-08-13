Home Cities Kochi

Rowers from Panambukad all set to create ripples on Punnamada Lake

Every year, the picturesque Punnamada Lake hosts an electrifying event, the Nehru Trophy Boat Race.

Published: 13th August 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Vivekananda Chandrika Boat Club of Panambukad

By Swathi E
Express News Service

KOCHI: Every year, the picturesque Punnamada Lake hosts an electrifying event, the Nehru Trophy Boat Race. Hundreds of rowers from all over the state vie for the prestigious trophy as the whole of Kerala watch with bated breath. Though the incessant rain has caused the event to be postponed, the fervour hasn't gone down one bit for the participants who are busy preparing for the event. But, this year's race is special for Panambukad. 

For, this village in the district is sending a 25-member team for the race. The Vivekananda Chandrika Boat Club of Panambukad is all set to create ripples on Punnamada Lake on their 'Mayil Vahanam odi vallom'. 
Though they sent the boat to Alappuzha last Friday after a 30-day practice, it was brought back to Panambukad the next day after the event was postponed. The practice will resume from Monday. 

"The whole village is elated to send the rowers to the famous boat race. Be it emotional or financial support, the people of Panambukad stood with us throughout the practice," said Sandeep K M, a member of the club. "It costs D2,000 per day for food alone. The rent and transportation were costly too. But, the well-wishers of  Panambukad sponsored us," he said.

The team consists of people in the age group of 18 and 38. There are students, government employees, welding and loading workers. "We have been thinking of competing for a long time. Since we come from different fields, it wasn't easy to form a team. But, this year, we overcame all odds to pursue our dream," said Sandeep. 

The club has been participating in different regional races for the last many years. "The challenge we faced during our initial days was the difficulty in handling 'nanp' (the type of oar used in snake boat race). We were using the oar for the first time. But, we are fully prepared now," Sandeep said. The team will be led by A G Vineeth, A G Ganesh Kumar and Balanand. They were trained by A K Gopinath and A S Uthaman, with 30 years of experience in rowing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp