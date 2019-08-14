Flood-relief collection picks pace in Kochi

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The devastating flood of 2018 witnessed a resounding show of resilience from Kochiiets who thronged to collection centres across the city to donate relief materials. However, as compared to last year, collection centres had a cold opening this time around but as the situation in North Kerala got worse, residents of Kochi doubled their efforts in donating aid supplies. According to Indu Jayaram, volunteer of Anbodu Kochi, people of Kerala weren’t prepared for another flood, in fact, they were shellshocked with the developments.

Volunteers of Anbodu Kochi loading items on trucks

Like last year, Anbodu Kochi has opened its collection centre at Regional Sports Centre (RSC), Kadavanthra, and the volunteers are working tirelessly through day and night. “Usually, collection efforts at Anbodu Kochi take time to pick up. We first analyse weather predictions, network with our contacts in affected areas and then commence the collection programme.

Being a voluntary organisation, people’s contribution is our backbone. We make sure that the materials reach the deserved,” says Indu. The organisation's patrons sponsor the means of transport. “The camps in Wayanad are in dire need of blankets and clothes. With the rains receding, they would be needing utensils as well. We post the requirements list on our Facebook page daily so that people bring the needed materials only,” she adds.

The current requirements at RSC are utensils, cookware, cleaning agents, washing powder, gloves, gumboots, buckets and mugs, Dettol, mop, broomsticks, brush and bleaching powder.Prathidhwani, a welfare organisation for the employees of Infopark, is collecting the relief materials. “We started the collection on Saturday. We have sent four vehicles to Wayanad and Malappuram. Food kits and utensils were the most sent items," said a member.