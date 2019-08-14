Home Cities Kochi

Flood-relief collection picks pace in Kochi

Though many centres had a cold opening, donations have started pouring in 

Published: 14th August 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

The collection centre set up by Prathidhwani at Infopark in Kochi

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The devastating flood of 2018 witnessed a resounding show of resilience from Kochiiets who thronged to collection centres across the city to donate relief materials. However, as compared to last year, collection centres had a cold opening this time around but as the situation in North Kerala got worse, residents of Kochi doubled their efforts in donating aid supplies. According to Indu Jayaram, volunteer of Anbodu Kochi, people of Kerala weren’t prepared for another flood, in fact, they were shellshocked with the developments. 

Volunteers of Anbodu Kochi loading items on trucks 

Like last year, Anbodu Kochi has opened its collection centre at Regional Sports Centre (RSC), Kadavanthra, and the volunteers are working tirelessly through day and night. “Usually, collection efforts at Anbodu Kochi take time to pick up. We first analyse weather predictions, network with our contacts in affected areas and then commence the collection programme.

Being a voluntary organisation, people’s contribution is our backbone. We make sure that the materials reach the deserved,” says Indu. The organisation's patrons sponsor the means of transport. “The camps in Wayanad are in dire need of blankets and clothes. With the rains receding, they would be needing utensils as well. We post the requirements list on our Facebook page daily so that people bring the needed materials only,” she adds.

The current requirements at RSC are utensils, cookware, cleaning agents, washing powder, gloves, gumboots, buckets and mugs, Dettol, mop, broomsticks, brush and bleaching powder.Prathidhwani, a welfare organisation for the employees of Infopark, is collecting the relief materials. “We started the collection on Saturday. We have sent four vehicles to Wayanad and Malappuram. Food kits and utensils were the most sent items," said a member.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Flood-relief Kerala floods Kochi
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp