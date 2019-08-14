Japanese missile destroyer docks at Kochi Naval Base

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A missile destroyer, JS Sazanami of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, docked at Kochi Naval Base on a two-day goodwill visit on Tuesday. Commanding Officer Shoji Ishkawa, accompanied by Coast Guard Superintendent Koichiro Maeda, Commanding Officer of the Somalia Dispatch Team of the Japanese Coast Guard, and Captain Taiko Eda, Resident Defence Attaché of Japan at New Delhi, called on Southern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla.

The delegation also visited the Anti-Submarine Warfare School and the Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel, INS Sunayna.

During its stay in Kochi, the Japanese delegation will visit Indian Navy personnel on board JS Sazanami and interact with them. JS Sazanami with about 25 officers, 156 sailors and eight Japanese Coast Guard personnel will leave for Bahrain on Wednesday.