Kerala floods: Over 7,000 leave relief camps in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Out of the 167 relief camps opened in the district following the incessant rain, 108 were closed down till Tuesday. Now, only 59 camps are active, according to the District Administration authorities. A total of 11,016 members from 3,344 families are sheltered in these camps now.

The most number of camps are in Paravur taluk. There are 30 relief camps here, while 18 camps are active in Aluva Municipality. In Kanayannoor taluk, eight relief camps are still open while two camps are active at Muvattupuzha and Kothamangalam. In Kunnathunadu taluk, one camp is still open. All the relief camps in Kochi taluk have been closed.

With 108 camps closed down, 7,763 people from 2,084 families have returned to their homes. They include 2,993 men, 3,237 women and 1,553 children. As many as 29 camps were closed down in Paravoor taluk while 26 camps were closed in Aluva, 24 in Moovattupuzha, 11 at Kunnathunadu, 10 at Kothamangalam and four each in Kanayannoor and Kochi taluks on Tuesday.