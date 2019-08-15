Home Cities Kochi

Bruised, battered Paravoor residents return from relief camps

The low-lying areas of North Paravoor and Aluva were the worst hit by flood in Ernakulam district.

Published: 15th August 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

A relief camp at Elenthikkara | EXPRESS

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The 253 families put up at the relief camp in  Elenthikkara Government High School near Puthenvelikkara,  North Paravoor, after being forced to flee home in the monsoon flood’s wake, now look forward to return with the situation easing on Monday. People from the low-lying areas in North Paravoor, including Kozhithuruthu, Kuthiyathodu, and Cherukadapuram areas, have been put up at the relief camp. 

The low-lying areas of North Paravoor and Aluva were the worst hit by flood in Ernakulam district. Over 17,000 people were accommodated in 103 relief camps across the district in the past three days. “This must be the largest relief camp in the district housing 253 families. With water receding, many are returning home. 169 families with 590 people are staying at the Government Lower Primary School at Elenthikkara,” said Mukesh K M, Elenthikkara camp coordinator. 

The Health Department is on vigil to prevent the outbreak of epidemics at the relief camp. “Health officials, including doctors and ASHA workers, visit the camp on a daily basis and there is no shortage of medicines. Three doctors from the Health Department visit the camps daily. If there is an emergency we can approach the nearby Puthenvelikkara Taluk Hospital ,” said Mukesh. 

“On day one, there was  shortage of food and potable water but from day two onwards we have voluntary organisations making all arrangements for food and essential items,” said Latha Sasi of Kuthiyathodu. Last year’s flood had completely destroyed 50-year- old Ammini’s house and the disaster this year has simply proved too much. “I am a kidney patient and my husband is a daily wager, we are yet to recover  from last year’s loss, I don’t know how we will survive this year? said  the woman residing at Kozhithuruthu in North Paravoor. 

Mercy of Kuthiyathodu said, “Our house is situated in a low-lying area of Kuthiyathodu and it gets flooded easily compared to other places in Paravoor. We got a mere `10 000 from the state government and the work on our new house is just about progressing. Now with the flood affecting us again, we have to start from the scratch.”

