3 behind theft spree in Kochi, other districts held

 The Kochi police have arrested three persons who were allegedly behind a spree of recent thefts across the city and neighbouring districts.

Published: 17th August 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kochi police have arrested three persons who were allegedly behind a spree of recent thefts across the city and neighbouring districts. The arrested persons were identified as Sethuraj, 52, of Aroor, Biju, 43, of Nattakam, Kottayam and Abin, 36, of Kanjiramattom.

The accused were tracked down with the assistance of police’s Cyber Cell. The suspects broke open the shutters of mobile phone shops, supermarkets and workshops to steal goods and money. They were also involved in the theft of vehicles including a car and a motorcycle. 

“The trio was booked following an investigation in a case registered at the Elamakkara police station. They stole goods worth more than ` 3 lakh, including 37 mobile phones, a laptop and a television set from a mobile phone shop near Elamakkara railway cross recently. Later, they stole perfumes worth `30,000 from a supermarket in Edappally.

They were also involved in the theft of four batteries from a workshop at Edappally. During investigation, we also found that they were involved in the theft of a car at Karikkamuri in the city. Cases were also registered in other police stations for stealing a bike from Angamaly, a car parked near Kottayam railway station, and money and ornaments from a house in Kochi. They had also burgled a supermarket at Poochakkal in Alappuzha district from where money, perfumes and soaps were stolen,” an officer at the Ealamakkara police station said.

According to police, Sethuraj and Biju were convicted in criminal cases in the past. “Sethuraj and Biju were directly involved in the thefts while Abin waited for them at Edappally to transport them to a rented house in Nedumbassery where the stolen goods were stocked. They used to sell the stolen goods in the black market. The mobile phones and laptops were seized from the house of Abin,” the officer said.

Police have confirmed that separate cases against the accused persons were registered in Kochi City police limits including police stations at Ernakulam Central, Kalamassery, Thrikakkara, Ernakulam North, Kadavanthra, Aluva, Trupunithura and Mattanchery. “We will seek the custody of the arrested persons. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded,” the officer said.

