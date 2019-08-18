Home Cities Kochi

Lanka banks on Ramayana tourism circuit to draw more Indian visitors

To attract more tourists from India, the Sri Lankan government launched a Ramayana tourism circuit, which will links all temples and caves in the country associated with the Hindu epic. 

Published: 18th August 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Ramakrishna Mission deputy chairman Gauthamanand Maharaj arriving at the Sree Ramakrishna Ashram in Vyttila on Saturday. The Maharaj then conducted a satsang for devotees | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To attract more tourists from India, the Sri Lankan government launched a Ramayana tourism circuit, which will links all temples and caves in the country associated with the Hindu epic. The initiative was presented by Sri Lanka Tourism Minister John Amaratunga at the Sri Lanka Tourism Roadshow held in Kochi on Friday. 

Amartunga said tourists from India visiting Sri Lanka will be provided with free visas. Also, the country has introduced a 50 per cent discount on hotel packages with effect from August 1 for Indian tourists and also brought down ground handling charges in airports.    

According to the Minister, Sri Lanka today, has the highest number of concessions for its guests.     “Free visa programs have been announced to encourage tourists from India. Sri Lanka, for some time now, was not being considered by tourists from South India owing to internal problems. However, the situation has changed. Our country is now a safe destination,” he said. The Minister said new policies which were being introduced were part of a larger plan to revive the tourism industry.

Since the Tamil Nadu government has also given the green signal to operate ferry service to Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu from Thalaimannar in Sri Lanka, Sri Lankan authorities will soon kick off the project. The ferry service is expected to be launched by the end of this year after finalising procedures with the Indian government.

Manavari temple, Ravan cave, Ashok Vatika, Seetha Amman temple, Divurumpola, Ussangoda, Thiru Koneswaram temple and Kathirkamam are part of the Ramayana circuit in Sri Lanka.

Felix Rodrigo, advisor to the Minister of Tourism delivered a presentation on Sri Lanka Tourism at the Roadshow while Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau assistant director Viranga Bandara introduced the features of Sri Lanka Tourism. District Collector S Suhas, FICCI co-chairman Deepak L Aswani, FICCI state tourism committee convener U C Riyas, FICCI state head Savio Mathew also spoke. 

The event was organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce(FICCI) along with Sri Lankan Tourism Bureau and Spice Land Holidays Group. The Indian government had also launched the Ramayana circuit in June this year and is one of the fifteen thematic circuits identified for development under Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lanka Ramayana Tourism
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp