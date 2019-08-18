Home Cities Kochi

Two-day farmers’ market at Marine Drive from today

Want to do your bit for flood-affected farmers? Visit Marine Drive helipad from Sunday and pick from among the various farm produces which have been sourced from various parts of the district.

Farmers sort out their produce brought from various parts of the district for the farmers’ market at Marine Drive on Saturday. The two-day market being organised by AOAOK, begins today| Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

The two-day initiative is the brainchild of the Association of Agriculture Officers Kerala (AOAOK) and will allow farmers to exhibit their agriculture products without having to pay rent and transportation cost.

The two-day initiative is the brainchild of the Association of Agriculture Officers Kerala (AOAOK) and will allow farmers to exhibit their agriculture products without having to pay rent and transportation cost.
Minister for Agriculture V S Sunilkumar will inaugurate the initiative at Marine Drive on Sunday at 10 am.

Varieties of banana, tapioca, pineapple, lemon and many types of vegetables will be kept for sale. Farmers from areas in and around Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam, Aluva and Angamaly, are expected to benefit from the initiative as it can help the cultivators fetch a better price for their produce.
In a bid to help the ailing farmers, GCDA has also offered the Marine Drive helipad area for free. Other expenses including transportation of vegetables and other agriculture products will be borne by AOAOK. 
“It is important to support the farmers who have dealt with a heavy blow two years in a row owing to heavy rain and flood. This is the time when society should appreciate the efforts of farmers and offer support to continue with their endeavour. The main aim is to create awareness on sustainable farming and the community as a whole,” said A A John Sherry, president, AOAOK.

According to him, many farmers from flood-affected areas are hastily selling away tubers, vegetables and fruits because of its perishable nature. “The sudden inflow of these produces have resulted in a sharp decline in prices, which in turn, is affecting the farmers’ livelihood,” he said.

