A reminder of the deluge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For all Malayalees, the rain evokes the unpleasant memories of last year’s flood. Thanks to the watchful lens of a few, certain images of the deluge still haunt one in their dreams. In connection with World Photography Day, an exhibition of those images, titled Wet Frames: Through the Eyes of the Photojournalists in Kochi, began at Durbar Hall Art Gallery on Monday.

Organised by Ernakulam Press Club and Kerala Lalithkala Akademi, the exhibition features 100 heart-rending pictures captured by 35 city-based photographers. Rightfully so, the images do warm even the coldest of hearts. The exhibition was inaugurated by actor Mammootty. “The consecutive floods remind us that one’s approach to nature should change. Instead of worrying about the impending disasters, awareness is necessary,” he said, during his inaugural address.

The highlight of the inaugural function was honouring the fishermen who were actively involved in the rescue operations during the deluge. Along with Mammootty and Hibi Eden MP, Joy Pollayil, Majeesh P S, Selvan Puthankari, P V Ambujakshan, Sebastian O F and Suresh M S, who are part of the fishermen community in the district, floated replicas of fishing boats in a specially-constructed tank. “These boats symbolise love, kindness, compassion, resilience, unity, determination, resolve and courage. The fishermen community and those involved in rescue and relief activities showed all of these values. This is our way of saying thanks,” says an organiser.

Press Club president D Dileep Kumar, secretary Sugathan P Balan, vice president Arun Chandrabose, former minister K Babu, Lalithkala Akademi secretary Ponniyam Chandran and Photojournalist Forum convenor Prakash Elamakkara were present at the inaugural function. The exhibition will conclude on Wednesday.