Ernakulam market gets a boost

KOCHI: A meeting convened by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden on Wednesday finalised the roadmap for renovating the Ernakulam market under the Smart Cities Mission. It was decided to start the construction of a modern market by December 1, 2019.

As per the plan, it will be completed in 18 months. The meeting also decided to relocate the shops to the abandoned Islamic School on Market Road premises during the construction period.

Hibi also directed the CSML and Kochi Corporation to ensure that all licensed shop owners get space in the new market. He insisted that an agreement must be signed between the Corporation and the shop owners in this regard.He also pointed out that in case of death of a licence holder his/her kin should get an opportunity to continue the business. Hibi stressed the importance of forming a Monitoring Committee to review the progress of the work and to ensure timely implementation.

Mayor Soumini Jain said apart from the licensed shop owners, the wayside vendors should also get a chance at the modern market place. The mayor said the Broadway renovation project will not hamper the infrastructure in the region laid recently by the Kochi Corporation in association with the traders.

CSML MD APM Mohammed Hanish, Ernakulam district Collector S Suhas, DCP G Poonguzhali, GCDA chairman Saleem V, councilors, shop owners and CSML officials attended the meeting.