Model homes for sustainability in Kochi

KOCHI: With each passing day, the world is inching towards an ecological crisis. As environmentalists ring alarm bells pointing to the need to adopt conservation initiatives, Express’ Swetha Kadiyala catches up with those Kochi residents who have taken it upon themselves to follow a green protocol by making tiny yet important alterations to their way of living. These people have made their homes self-reliant through rainwater harvesting, solar power generation and waste management.

This couple made a self-sufficient house

When Michael Dominic and his wife Sunita decided to build their house 11 years ago, making it eco-friendly was a priority. The couple’s intention to construct a sustainable space has created a near self-sufficient system that shows how green is done right.

Around three-fourth of the house’s electricity needs are met through solar power generation. “Initially, we had solar panels and a battery. But, around two years ago, we upgraded to a grid-based system which not only powers the house, but the excess electricity is transferred to the Kerala State Electricity Board grid. Today, if you see, our electricity bill is very minimal,” Michael notes.

Not only the sun, but the family also harvests the bountiful rain Kerala offers. Their rainwater harvesting mechanism was set up while the house was being constructed. The water from the roof is diverted to a sump underground, which can hold 25,000 litres of water. “We use the water for gardening and flush tanks in washrooms all around the year. It is only during peak summers that we take water from the city corporation,” says Michael, who is the director of operations at CGH Earth Experience Hotels. The third initiative adopted by the family on their path to sustainability is processing compost.

All the biodegradable waste is turned into manure, which is used to grow a variety of plants in the garden. “We produce a bucket of compost every month. Before getting into composting, we were facing issues with waste disposal. Now, most of the decomposable waste is handled by us and the corporation collects only plastic waste,” adds Micheal. Sunita grows an array of vegetables in the backyard. “Since we started making compost and using it for the garden, I have noticed that the plants are growing faster and bear better produce,” she says.

The bill came down from Rs 8,000 to Rs 80. how?

As an erstwhile interior designer and landscapist, Leena George is always on alert to how man-made edifices interact with natural surroundings. Her house near Elamkulam is surrounded by a beautifully crafted lawn that testifies to her ecology preserving ethos.

A fervent attempt at going green has resulted in a formidable solar power generation unit at her home that not only fulfils the electricity needs of her home but also contributes to the government. “The house runs on solar including power heavy devices such as air-conditioners. The unit’s output is six kilowatts which is more than sufficient. Around 150 units are sent to KSEB grid every day. We have consistent energy all through the year,” says Leena.

She and her husband, who six years ago would pay electricity bills to the tune of Rs 8,000 every month before installing solar generation system, now get a minimum charge of Rs 80.

Leena, who runs a structural engineering firm with her husband Ravi based in Kochi, has embraced many nature-friendly protocols over the years. She has been engaged in composting for the past 16 years. Two clay urns and a fenced cylindrical pit in her backyard generate enough manure for her large garden.

Leena has also tried producing biogas but realised that her small family was not creating enough waste to sustain production. Further, as an aquaponics enthusiast, Leena set up a small shelter to grow leafy vegetables. “I tried my hand at it but it required a lot of work,” says the 66-year-old, who is also a crafter.

“I have always been concerned about the environment. I avoid using plastic as much as I can. It is important to give back to the planet at a time when what’s happening is really frightening,” adds Leena, who next wants to delve into the possibilities of rainwater harvesting.