Home Cities Kochi

Policeman ends life near Kochi, kin cry foul

The suicide of PC Babu, a Grade ASI of Thadiyittaparambu police station, is the second such incident this month after an officer was found hanging recently in Aluva.

Published: 22nd August 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

Image for representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Barely two weeks after an ASI allegedly committed suicide at the staff quarters behind Chengamanad police station in the district, a 48-year-old Grade ASI attached to Thadiyittaparambu police station was found hanging in his house in Kuttamassery near Aluva on Wednesday.

The incident has triggered a row after relatives alleged harassment by higher officers and work pressure forced him to take the extreme step. The deceased is PC Babu. Babu, who had been serving at Thadiyittaparambu for the past one and a half years, was on medical leave. He took the extreme step in the wee hours of Wednesday. His wife Chandralekha spotted the body at 6 am. Babu’s wife and son Kiran were at home.

Though his parents are staying with him, they were at his sister’s home on Wednesday. His daughter Karthika was also staying at his sister’s house in order to pursue her studies.

A source said Babu had availed multiple medical leaves up to 10 days this year and this was reportedly questioned by his senior officer. The officer had submitted a report to the Perumbavoor DySP recommending a medical board examination. Babu was depressed following this incident, he said. “Babu was reportedly active on WhatsApp even past midnight. He reportedly posted on WhatsApp group chat of Thadiyittaparambu police station that he would end his life due to torture by his senior officer,” the source said.

Dismissing the allegations, Ernakulam Rural police officials said the preliminary inquiry suggested it was a case of suicide. The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained as a probe is underway. A case of unnatural death has been registered under Section 174 of CrPC. Meanwhile, Ernakulam Range DIG Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar has been directed to oversee the probe, which will be led by the Crime Branch DySP, Ernakulam Rural.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi police ASI suicide Kochi policeman suicide Kerala policeman suicide Kerala policeman death
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp