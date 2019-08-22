Policeman ends life near Kochi, kin cry foul

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Barely two weeks after an ASI allegedly committed suicide at the staff quarters behind Chengamanad police station in the district, a 48-year-old Grade ASI attached to Thadiyittaparambu police station was found hanging in his house in Kuttamassery near Aluva on Wednesday.

The incident has triggered a row after relatives alleged harassment by higher officers and work pressure forced him to take the extreme step. The deceased is PC Babu. Babu, who had been serving at Thadiyittaparambu for the past one and a half years, was on medical leave. He took the extreme step in the wee hours of Wednesday. His wife Chandralekha spotted the body at 6 am. Babu’s wife and son Kiran were at home.

Though his parents are staying with him, they were at his sister’s home on Wednesday. His daughter Karthika was also staying at his sister’s house in order to pursue her studies.

A source said Babu had availed multiple medical leaves up to 10 days this year and this was reportedly questioned by his senior officer. The officer had submitted a report to the Perumbavoor DySP recommending a medical board examination. Babu was depressed following this incident, he said. “Babu was reportedly active on WhatsApp even past midnight. He reportedly posted on WhatsApp group chat of Thadiyittaparambu police station that he would end his life due to torture by his senior officer,” the source said.

Dismissing the allegations, Ernakulam Rural police officials said the preliminary inquiry suggested it was a case of suicide. The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained as a probe is underway. A case of unnatural death has been registered under Section 174 of CrPC. Meanwhile, Ernakulam Range DIG Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar has been directed to oversee the probe, which will be led by the Crime Branch DySP, Ernakulam Rural.