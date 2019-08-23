Home Cities Kochi

A seasoned sculptor in Kerala

Usha Ramachandran, who is all set for her 13th solo exhibition in Kottayam, talks about her belated foray into art.

Published: 23rd August 2019 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Usha Ramachandran

Usha Ramachandran

By Ramu R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lack of formal training in sculpture making has not deterred Usha Ramachandran, an artist based in the city, from making them. Sculptures made of bronze, fibreglass, wood and terracotta, inspired by the daily lives of ordinary people are her forte.

Presently she is busy preparing for her 13th solo exhibition ‘The Flow of Life’ that will be held at Kerala Lalit Kala Akademi art gallery in Kottayam on August 24. ‘Grind of Life’, ‘The Fishmonger’ and the ‘Little Laundress’ are some of the 17 sculptures that will be showcased at the five-day exhibition. The enthusiasm shown by art lovers in Kottayam towards her sculptures had prompted her to conduct the exhibition there.

“Most of the Malayali visitors who have responded encouragingly towards my works are from Kottayam. They asked me why I had not displayed my works in their hometown. So this exhibition is an opportunity for me to do so,” Usha said.

Her work ‘Grind of Life’ is based on people who struggle through their life overburdened by the desire to acquire material things. While ‘The Fishmonger’ was created from her experience of observing the fish sellers in Malabar.

“A fish seller used to come running down the path making a loud whistling noise with two baskets of fish strung on a pole hanging from his shoulders. You don’t see them anymore as they travel on two-wheelers now,” the 69-year-old artist said. ‘Little Laundress’ is another work that depicts a girl laundering clothes. It was inspired by Usha’s experience of seeing women or girls laundering their family’s garments early in the morning. “The sound of wet cloth hitting the granite slab used to be the sound of the mornings during my childhood,’’ Usha said.   

Making the work ‘I Can Fly’ was a challenging experience for her as she had to balance a tall and heavy structure on a small base. ‘Dance of the Soul’ was another work that proved difficult to make. “It was hard to evoke the humbleness or devotion in the posture of the male dancer,’’ added Usha. As someone who made the foray into arts late in her career. Usha was referred to as an “outsider artist” by some people. “I find they call artists like me who made lateral entry to the field so,” Usha said.

She conducted her first painting exhibition at the age of 59. Since then she has organised about 19 exhibitions including both solo and group ones at various cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and Dubai. Usha currently lives with her family in IAS Colony, Vattiyoorkavu where she also makes her sculptures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Usha Ramachandran Lalit Kala Akademi Kottayam art exhibition
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp