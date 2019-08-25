Back-to-back flood hits Kerala's agriculture sector hard

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the shrinkage in farming sector’s contribution to the country’s GDP, nonetheless it plays a crucial role in Kerala’s economy. But the back-to-back flood has hit the sector hard, with daunting challenges in agriculture growth staring the state in the face.

The Ministry of Home Affairs’ Disaster Management Division in Kerala estimates that crops spread across 12,789.29 hectares were damaged due to waterlogging between June 6 and August 22 during this year’s flood.

Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar put the farming sector’s loss at Rs 2,000 crore. In 2018, the farming sector suffered losses to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore.

“Ernakulam district alone suffered financial loss to the tune of Rs 20.16 crore so far this year. After last year’s flood, `22 crore was disbursed among farmers in Ernakulam ,” said Anita James, technical assistant, Agriculture Department.