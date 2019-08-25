Home Cities Kochi

Back-to-back flood hits Kerala's agriculture sector hard

Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar put the farming sector’s loss at Rs 2,000 crore. In 2018, the farming sector suffered losses to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore. 

Published: 25th August 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture, Tamil Nadu

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the shrinkage in farming sector’s contribution to the country’s GDP, nonetheless it plays a crucial role in Kerala’s economy. But the back-to-back flood has hit the sector hard, with daunting challenges in agriculture growth staring the state in the face.

The Ministry of Home Affairs’ Disaster Management Division in Kerala estimates that crops spread across 12,789.29 hectares were damaged due to waterlogging between June 6 and August 22  during this year’s flood.  

Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar put the farming sector’s loss at Rs 2,000 crore. In 2018, the farming sector suffered losses to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore. 

“Ernakulam district alone suffered financial loss to the tune of Rs 20.16 crore so far this year.  After last year’s flood, `22 crore was disbursed among farmers in Ernakulam ,” said Anita James, technical assistant, Agriculture Department.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala kerala agriculture sector Kerala farmers
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp