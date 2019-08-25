District Collector directs repair of Kochi roads soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector S Suhas has instructed the officials concerned to complete the repair works of dilapidated roads in Kochi soon. Along with various roads in the district, special emphasis was given to the renovation of city roads in the meeting held at the Collectorate on Saturday.

“The potholes at Kaloor Junction, SN Junction and Poothotta should be repaired with readymix concrete with immediate effect,” said the Collector.

The Public Works Department Officials had clarified that the tender process of various roads under Ernakulam roads division is to be completed by August 27 and the work can be started by August 30.

Whereas, the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) officials promised the speedy completion of Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road’s repair work once the tender process was over. Apart from the city roads, the Collector directed the National Highway officials to address the water-logging issues at Vyttila, Kundannoor Junctions and potholes on Container Road.