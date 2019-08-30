Passenger held at Kochi airport for carrying eight live bullets

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Bengaluru-bound passenger was arrested for carrying eight live rounds of a pistol at Cochin International Airport on Thursday. The arrested person is Raghuraman, 50, of Thrissur. The bullets were detected during the baggage scanning at the departure area.

Later, he has handed over to officers of Nedumbassery police station. According to a police officer, Raghuram was supposed to board an Air Asia flight. He was a businessman who frequently travelled to Karnataka.

Usually, he drives to Bengaluru, but this time he preferred to fly. He was unaware of the bullets in the bag. “He possessed a licence for keeping a pistol. During election time, he had surrendered the pistol but the bullets were left in the bag. A case has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act,” a police official said.