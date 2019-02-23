Home Cities Kochi

‘Cable TV men’ attack elderly woman, decamp with gold in Kochi

 In a shocking incident, an elderly woman was attacked and robbed on Friday evening at her home in Tripunithura by a duo who disguised themselves as cable TV operators.

Published: 23rd February 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In a shocking incident, an elderly woman was attacked and robbed on Friday evening at her home in Tripunithura by a duo who disguised themselves as cable TV operators. After gaining entry into the house of Raghupathi, 80, under the pretext of cable TV repairs, they hit her on the head, causing her to fall unconscious, and made off with the gold ornaments she was wearing. She was admitted to the Medical Trust Hospital.

Raghupathi is staying with her younger son and his family. Unfortunately, she was alone when the incident took place. Police officials believe the incident was a planned one. “The culprits seem to have visited her house on Wednesday also, in connection with cable TV operations. At that time, her granddaughter was at home, but when the incident took place she was alone,” said the Tripunithura SI.

Shinu K Toms, a neighbour, said he had seen a woman and a man entering their house. “The woman was standing outside the house and was constantly on the phone, watching the surroundings and passing messages to her partner inside the house. The duo had convinced the elderly woman to hold on to the cable wire from outside when they attacked her from behind. She was unconscious and they left the scene immediately,” said Shinu.

However, with her younger son soon arriving home, she was rushed to the hospital. According to hospital officials, she has overcome the critical condition. “Around six sovereigns of gold was stolen, and no other items were taken from the house. We are probing the case . CCTV footage will also be analysed,” said the 
Tripunithura SI. 

Kochi

