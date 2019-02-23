Finance summit on Tuesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dhanam Banking and Finance Summit Award Nite will be held on Tuesday at Le Meridian Kochi. The summit and the award ceremony will be attended by heads of the country’s leading banks, financial and investment experts among others. The awards for Bank of the Year and Non-banking Company of the Year will be given away. The summit will also witness two-panel discussions.

The one on ‘New trends and challenges in the banking and financial markets’ will be led by T S Anantharaman, former chairman, Catholic Syrian Bank. The second panel discussion on ‘Tapping opportunities in the capital market’ will be headed by DBSF head Prince George.

“On banking and finance industries, it will be the largest of its kind summit in south India. The summit will help understand the latest trends in these industries, opportunities, and challenges. More than 20 experts would be attending the event,” said Kurian Abraham, managing director of Dhanam Publications.