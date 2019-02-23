Navy, Port Trust sign MoU to increase berthing space for naval vessels

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an attempt to facilitate the berthing of large naval vessels at Kochi Naval Base, the Indian Navy inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Cochin Port Trust (CPT) for reconstruction of the vintage North Jetty. The North Jetty will be expanded and reconstructed at an expense of Rs 600 crore and the work will be completed within four years.

The MoU was signed by Southern Naval Command Chief Staff Officer (Technical) Commodore Ishan Tandon and Cochin Port Trust Chairman in-charge A V Ramana in the presence of dignitaries from both Indian Navy and Cochin Port Trust on Friday. The MoU facilitates the reconstruction and expansion of the North Jetty as a modern jetty, which will have facilities for berthing of major naval ships and will be taken up under Deposit Work terms by the Cochin Port.

At present, the Navy has facility only to berth offshore patrol vessels and smaller ships. The renovated jetty will facilitate berthing of frigates, destroyers and carriers. However, the berthing of carriers will continue to be a problem.