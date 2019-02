By Express News Service

KOCHI: Another major fire was reported in Kochi as the large tract of land which is a part of Mangalavanam bird sanctuary caught fire on Saturday. The fire tenders deployed at Brahmapuram Waste Treatment Plant were diverted to Mangalavanam.

“It took nearly two hours to douse the fire. A total of three fire tenders from Club Road station and Gandhi Nagar were deployed for extinguishing the fire,” an officer with Fire and Rescue Services Department said.