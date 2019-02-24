No new projects announced in Corp budget 

By Express News Service

KOCHi: Taking a U-turn from the earlier trend of focusing more on the revenue augmentation proposals through implementing several tax schemes, the Corporation’s budget for 2019-20 fiscal presented by Deputy Mayor T J Vinodh here on Saturday didn’t announce any new projects in the budget aimed at creating revenue.

The Corporation plans to generate nearly i62 crore by bringing a change to the traditional revenue generation sources. Paytm based platform for tax payment, entertainment tax collection, advertisement tax system, SPV for better governance are the major ones announced in the budget. Deputy Mayor T J Vinodh who unveiled the surplus budget expected a revenue receipt of i987.56 crore and an expenditure of i945.18 crore, with a surplus of i27.34 crore.

The Corporation’s lackadaisical attitude in implementing the projects which were announced in 2018-19 forced them not to announce any new projects in this budget. However, over 116 projects announced in the budget are being funded by the State and Central government schemes. As per the budget, i885 crores projects would be implemented with the help of state and central funds.

Meanwhile, as expected, the Corporation set aside a major fund for the transport sector in the budget. Public transport system, Smart road project, Conversion of existing roads to BMBC standard, seamless mobility for Fort Kochiand Mattancherry, E Autorickshaws are the major projects announced in the budget.

A vision for Brahmapuram waste treatment plant As per the announcement, the Corporation would prepare a vision for the Brahmapuram project on the 105 acres at the plant. A master plan will be prepared with the help of the institute of Urban Designeiindia -Kerala Chapter. A green belt zone will be prepared for initiating the future construction in the plant. in order to reduce the waste at Brahmapuram, the corporation also announced a biogas plant in all the government offices in the city.

Paytm to collect tax

With the Corporation failing to collect the building and other taxes from the public, the civic body is trying its hand with the help of technology to increase the revenue collection.

According to the deputy Mayor, 17 municipalities in the State have already adopted the online payment for tax collection. Since most people are using the mobile application, the Corporation expects a huge tax collection.

if all goes as per the plan, the new system would be implemented this fiscal year itself.New policy for toilets in a bid to end wastage of toilet water in the city flats, the Corporation has planned to bring a new policy. As per the policy, installation of modern flushing and aerated taps for the toilets will be made compulsory. A Bangalore-based agency will be entrusted with the task of implementing the project.

The opposition alleged that the budget announced by the deputy mayor failed to touch all the segments.

“The budget is like old wine in a new bottle as most of the projects announced are the old ones. The budget is a failure,” said K J Antony, the Opposition leader.

Budget allocation

Public transport- Rs 8 crore

SA Road modernisation- Rs 2 crore

Plastic-free city- Rs 1 crore

Brahmapuram waste caping project- Rs 3 crore

Mosquito menace- Rs 10 crore

Kochiinternational film fest: Rs 10 lakh

Renovation of parks: Rs 5 crore

Renovation of the market: Rs 5 cr

Lodge of migrant workers: Rs 75 lakh

Modernisation of crematorium- Rs 2 crore

Solar plants in schools: Rs 25 lakh

Biological park at Mangalavanam- Rs 20 lakh