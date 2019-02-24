Home Cities Kochi

No new projects announced in Corp budget 

The Corporation plans to generate nearly `62 crore by bringing a change to the traditional revenue generation sources.

Published: 24th February 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHi: Taking a U-turn from the earlier trend of focusing more on the revenue augmentation proposals through implementing several tax schemes, the Corporation’s budget for 2019-20 fiscal presented by Deputy Mayor T J Vinodh here on Saturday didn’t announce any new projects in the budget aimed at creating revenue. 

The Corporation plans to generate nearly i62 crore by bringing a change to the traditional revenue generation sources. Paytm based platform for tax payment, entertainment tax collection, advertisement tax system, SPV for better governance are the major ones announced in the budget.  Deputy Mayor T J Vinodh who unveiled the surplus budget expected a revenue receipt of i987.56 crore and an expenditure of i945.18 crore, with a surplus of i27.34 crore. 

The Corporation’s lackadaisical attitude in implementing the projects which were announced in 2018-19 forced them not to announce any new projects in this budget. However, over 116 projects announced in the budget are being funded by the State and Central government schemes. As per the budget, i885 crores projects would be implemented with the help of state and central funds.

Meanwhile, as expected, the Corporation set aside a major fund for the transport sector in the budget. Public transport system, Smart road project, Conversion of existing roads to BMBC standard, seamless mobility for Fort Kochiand Mattancherry, E Autorickshaws are the major projects announced in the budget. 

A vision for Brahmapuram waste treatment plant As per the announcement, the Corporation would prepare a vision for the Brahmapuram project on the 105 acres at the plant. A master plan will be prepared with the help of the institute of Urban Designeiindia -Kerala Chapter. A green belt zone will be prepared for initiating the future construction in the plant. in order to reduce the waste at Brahmapuram, the corporation also announced a biogas plant in all the government offices in the city. 

Paytm to collect tax
With the Corporation failing to collect the building and other taxes from the public, the civic body is trying its hand with the help of technology to increase the revenue collection. 
According to the deputy Mayor, 17 municipalities in the State have already adopted the online payment for tax collection. Since most people are using the mobile application, the Corporation expects a huge tax collection. 

if all goes as per the plan, the new system would be implemented this fiscal year itself.New policy for toilets in a bid to end wastage of toilet water in the city flats, the Corporation has planned to bring a new policy. As per the policy, installation of modern flushing and aerated taps for the toilets will be made compulsory.  A Bangalore-based agency will be entrusted with the task of implementing the project. 
The opposition alleged that the budget announced by the deputy mayor failed to touch all the segments.  
“The budget is like old wine in a new bottle as most of the projects announced are the old ones. The budget is a failure,” said K J Antony, the Opposition leader. 

Budget allocation
Public transport- Rs 8 crore
SA Road modernisation- Rs 2 crore
Plastic-free city-  Rs 1 crore
Brahmapuram waste caping project- Rs 3 crore
Mosquito menace- Rs 10 crore
Kochiinternational film fest: Rs 10 lakh
Renovation of parks:  Rs 5 crore
Renovation of the market: Rs 5 cr
Lodge of migrant workers: Rs 75 lakh 
Modernisation of crematorium- Rs 2 crore
Solar plants in schools: Rs 25 lakh
Biological park at Mangalavanam- Rs 20 lakh

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Corporation’s budget kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp