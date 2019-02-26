Home Cities Kochi

Design your Destiny

Designing Destiny' is a book by renowned spiritual leader and bestselling author of The Heartfulness Way, Daaji (Kamlesh Patel), the Heartfulness guide.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Designing Destiny' is a book by renowned spiritual leader and bestselling author of The Heartfulness Way, Daaji (Kamlesh Patel), the Heartfulness guide. His first book, 'The Heartfulness Way', a No. 1 bestseller last year, focused on the meditation practices of Heartfulness, whereas Designing Destiny, published by Westland, puts these practices into the context of a lifestyle. 

Daaji says, ‘We have tremendous freedom to design our destiny. If destiny were fixed, why would we work? Why would young people study, as the knowledge would come anyway if it is in their destiny? If someone is supposed to become the PM, do they need to campaign before an election? All these activities would be redundant Destiny is a very complex thing.

Some part of it is fixed, just like our genetic expression. We have a fixed genome and nothing can be done about it. But there is an epigenome, which can be changed because it is susceptible to outer circumstances.’

Exploring Destiny
What does destiny mean in the course of our lives? What is fixed and what can change? How can we design our own destiny?
These are questions that some of the world’s greatest philosophers have asked since time immemorial. In his book, Daaji addresses such questions with simple solutions and practical wisdom. He leads us on to the next stage of the journey after The Heartfulness Way, guiding us on how to use the Heartfulness practices to refine our lifestyle and design our destiny, including our destiny in the afterlife. He elaborates on the subject of consciousness, the role of evolution, and explains what happens to us at the time of birth and death—and how we can act in those pivotal moments when life takes a turn. 

In this book, Daaji explores the meditative practices in the light of this larger context—that of destiny. 
There is also a lot about lifestyle: how to manage personal behaviour, anger, fear, relationships, decision-making abilities, and many other life skills. He also explores fundamental aspects of well-being, like healthy sleep patterns, heartful communication, eating patterns, living in tune with natural cycles and so on.’

