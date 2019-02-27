Home Cities Kochi

BPCL’s petchem projects to boost local economy; trigger companies to set up base near Kochi

The Kinfra Petrochemical Park, which is coming up at 481 acres of FACT land at Ambalamugal, may be the ideal venue for these companies, he reckoned.

Published: 27th February 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Prasad K Panicker

Prasad K Panicker

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kerala is a huge market for paint companies such as Asian Paints and Nerolac, contributing to about 10 per cent of their sales, but none of these companies have manufacturing plants in the state. Likewise, products such as automotive seats, mattresses, shoe soles, etc. have a big market in Kerala, yet these are mostly produced in plants in the western and northern parts of the country.

This may change soon with public sector oil refinery BPCL’s Kochi unit’s diversification to petrochemical segment to produce acrylic acid, acrylates, and oxo-alcohol, which find use in the manufacture of paints, water treatment, superabsorbent polymer, detergent adhesives, sealants, solvents, plasticisers, etc., expected to go into production later this year. 

Prasad K Panicker

Prasad K Panicker, executive director of BPCL’s Kochi Refinery, said BPCL was implementing two big projects right now - petrochemicals project at `5,500 crore and Petchem complex to produce polyols at a cost of `11,130 crore. Panicker said he expects several companies to set up manufacturing units near Kochi to make use of the products from BPCL. 

The Kinfra Petrochemical Park, which is coming up at 481 acres of FACT land at Ambalamugal, may be the ideal venue for these companies, he reckoned. “Production of these products is expected to catalyse growth in a large number of downstream industries, the growth of which was constrained due to non-availability of feedstock,” he said. 

BPCL recently implemented the Integrated Refinery Expansion Project at its Kochi refinery to produced 500,000 metric tonnes per annum of propylene, the main feedstock of petrochemicals. The PSU is strategically entering the petrochemicals sector to reduce the dependence of the country on imports of petrochemicals used to produce a wide range of articles such as paints, printing inks, automotive parts, diapers, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, etc.

The technology for the project to produce acrylic acid, acrylates, and oxo-alcohol, is sourced from international licensors such as Germany’s Air Liquide Global E & C Solutions, Japan’s Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and UK’s Johnson Matthey Davy Process Technologies.  

Forex savings and jobs creation
Products from the BPCL’s new projects are expected to result in foreign exchange savings of approximately I13,000 crore per annum for the country. It will also provide employment opportunity to nearly 12,000 persons during the construction phase and about 700 persons as direct and indirect labour during the operational phase, apart from employment potential in the downstream industries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asian Paints Nerolac Prasad K Panicker

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp