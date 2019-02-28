Wearing newspapers is the new black

By Express News Service

KOCHI: She stands in the middle of a forest. With the semblance of a peacock opening its train of feathers, the model donning a gown made out of newspaper stands with an air of superiority. Focusing on the importance of upcycling, this is first of the eight-part series of photo shoots by DP Lifestyle Hub.

Conceived a year ago from the Facebook community ‘Kalki The Evolution’, DP Lifestyle Hub is a brand including fashion designers, photographers, models and hair stylists. “The brand focuses on upcycling and how we can make it a habit to bring upcycled products into our respective lives,” says Arun Dev V, one of the founders of DP Lifestyle Hub.

According to him, the concept of the photo shoot was formed after seeing celebrities at events. “When celebrities walk on red carpets or make an appearance at stage shows, a fortune is invested in their costumes, which is worn once in a lifetime. We are trying to prove that upcycled products such as clothes made out of newspapers can also serve the purpose if used effectively,” he says.

For the following series of photo shoots, the team will bring in alternatives of plastic. “Though this is the first time we are trying to do something in the sustainable lifestyle front, the DP team has done more than 25 photo shoots independently,” says Arun, who is also an IT professional.

The photo shoot, executed in association with Sanskriti, Red Collage Srishti Wedding Studio and Event Maker, saw Nayana Josan as the model.

Founded by Arun, Rex Kalki, Renjini Murali, Hari Prasad and Geethu Sivakumar one and half years ago, Kalki The Evolution currently has almost 5,000 members. “The community aims to give a platform for professionals to pursue their hobbies and passions, to empower them and find opportunities for them to continue their passions in lifestyle and art,” says Arun. The community organises photo shoots and auditions.