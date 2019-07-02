Home Cities Kochi

A dancer’s odyssey 

Passion and profession often run parallel to each other. But when they merge, its outcome can become magical.

Published: 02nd July 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

 Rahul Varshney

By Steena Das
Express News Service

KOCHI: Passion and profession often run parallel to each other. But when they merge, its outcome can become magical. Rahul Varshney, founder and artistic director of New Delhi-based School Of Creative Hands (SOCH), can vouch for that.

Rahul, who has been running the school since 2015, said it was not easy. “It requires dedication. You should think, plan and act well. It might take some time to establish yourself, but the satisfaction you get is worth the effort,” said Rahul.

Rahul began learning Hindustani (vocal) under Odissi dancer Jyoti Shrivastava. “Though I was learning music, I was fascinated by Odissi. This led me to stop my vocal classes and begin learning Odissi,” he said. He is the first-generation Odissi dancer from his Baniya family, who are mostly into various business.
“My mother is my strength. Delhi is not known to have helped many classical dancers flourish, especially male artists, but she wanted me to learn any art form,” he said.

Back when Rahul began his career, Delhi was not ready to accept male classical dancers. “Circumstances have changed now. The government and society have begun to encourage and accept talented artists,” said Rahul.

The 28-year-old has been greatly influenced by Ramli Ibrahim. Rahul believes in bringing contemporary changes to the art form without hurting the the puritans’ sentiments. 
“Younger artists haven’t faced many challenges similar to those faced by our gurus. Hence I’ve no intention to alter the art form that was gifted by them. At the same time, I want to make a few additions to the dance form to attract more youngsters,” he said.

Rahul hopes to gain expertise in the tandava compositions of Guru Deba Prasad Das to pursue Odissi at another level. He recently performed at Bharat Bhavan as part of the Young Talents Fest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp