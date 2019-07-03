Hess AG e-bus making unit: Thevara tops list for plant

Home Cities Kochi

The proposed 10-acre land is owned by KSRTC; as per the agreement, Hess AG’s investment will be mainly technology transfer

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Thevara because of its cargo connectivity might be the preferred location for the proposed e-bus manufacturing unit being set up by Swiss e-bus major Hess AG and Kerala Automobiles Limited (KAL). 
The proposed 10-acre land in Thevara is owned by Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). “The state government had proposed the location during its discussion with the Hess team. An expert team will soon conduct a feasibility study. So far, no final decision has been taken in the matter,” Susan Von Sury Thomas, member of the legislative assembly from Solothurn, Switzerland said.

As per the agreement, Hess AG’s investment will be mainly technology transfer. “The transaction includes various components like software, technical know-how, etc. The firm will bring in ready-made chassis and other parts from Switzerland in the beginning. This forms 80 per cent of the bus and the rest will be procured from the locally. Gradually, Hess will manufacture 80 per cent of the 3,000 buses at Kerala sourcing quality components from within the country. Once the demand increases, Hess might even consider manufacturing the fleets here. It shows the potential of employment generation from the project,” she said. 

As the plant will follow Swiss architecture, the proposed plant will be sufficient to meet the requirements. 
“Unlike the Indian concept of establishing new manufacturing units in more than 100 acres, Switzerland ensures maximum facilities by using the least amount of land. We are looking for a suitable location with proper cargo connectivity. There is no point in setting up the plant in a faraway place as it only incurs additional expense for transportation,” she said. 

Susan has played a pivotal role in materialising the project. “When I read about India’s decision to adopt the United Nation’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and thereby sell only electric vehicles, I reached out to Hess AG officials to invest in India. As we got to know about Kerala’s interest in EV policy, our team approached the state government with the plan,” she said. 
She also hinted at future investments if the proposed project turns out well. 

“This is the first time that a European country will be investing in an EV project in India. The project will act as a launching pad for future investments in various sectors across the state. We need to build confidence in investors through this project. Kerala should use the opportunity to change its image of being ‘non-investment-friendly,’” said Susan. 

Interestingly, Susan, who has roots in Thiruvambady in Kozhikode will contest for Member of Parliament in the upcoming Switzerland elections in October. She has already completed three terms as an MLA of the Christian Democratic Party.

