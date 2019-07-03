Home Cities Kochi

Kariyadu to Desom, a danger stretch for pedestrians

 The seven-km stretch from Kariyadu Junction to Desom is turning out to be a danger zone for pedestrians and motorists alike.

Published: 03rd July 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

The stretch from Kariyadu to Desom

By Anna Binoy
Express News Service

KOCHI: The seven-km stretch from Kariyadu Junction to Desom is turning out to be a danger zone for pedestrians and motorists alike. A recent incident wherein a woman was grievously injured while trying to cross the road proves the stretch, already tagged 'accident prone', to be extremely perilious. Such incidents are becoming  regular here, due to the lack of zebra crossings.

According to a National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) official, the road is full of 'unscientific' curves. "Even when the road was widened, it wasn't corrected geometrically," he said. 
On the whole stretch, there are just four zebra crossings. While iron barriers have been set up on the median to prevent unwarranted pedestrian crossings, they exist only in some portions. 

"As both sides of the stretch are residential areas, a pedestrian walkway with handrails should have been set up during the construction of the road. But, no such provisions have been made by NHAI," said the NATPAC official.Earlier this year, the Motor Vehicles Department had identified Kariyadu as one of 19 black spots in the district. In an earlier survey, NATPAC had also identified Kariyadu as one of the accident-prone areas.

According to the statistics with Nedumbassery Police, 11 accident cases were registered in June alone, of which seven occurred on the stretch. One death was recorded. "The man was hit by an SUV when he was crossing the road at Cheriavapalassery," said a police officer. 

According to the NATPAC official, once an accident zone is identified, remedial measures will be put in place. "Kerala Road Safety Authority will implement these through the Public Works Department," said the official. However, PWD officials are clueless. NHAI was unavailable for comment.

Remedial measures
For pedestrian crossing, zebra crossings will be marked. Once the requirement is understood, Pedestrian Light Control Activation (PELICAN) signals have to be set up. This, however, is usually implemented in urban areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp