Kariyadu to Desom, a danger stretch for pedestrians

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The seven-km stretch from Kariyadu Junction to Desom is turning out to be a danger zone for pedestrians and motorists alike. A recent incident wherein a woman was grievously injured while trying to cross the road proves the stretch, already tagged 'accident prone', to be extremely perilious. Such incidents are becoming regular here, due to the lack of zebra crossings.

According to a National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) official, the road is full of 'unscientific' curves. "Even when the road was widened, it wasn't corrected geometrically," he said.

On the whole stretch, there are just four zebra crossings. While iron barriers have been set up on the median to prevent unwarranted pedestrian crossings, they exist only in some portions.

"As both sides of the stretch are residential areas, a pedestrian walkway with handrails should have been set up during the construction of the road. But, no such provisions have been made by NHAI," said the NATPAC official.Earlier this year, the Motor Vehicles Department had identified Kariyadu as one of 19 black spots in the district. In an earlier survey, NATPAC had also identified Kariyadu as one of the accident-prone areas.

According to the statistics with Nedumbassery Police, 11 accident cases were registered in June alone, of which seven occurred on the stretch. One death was recorded. "The man was hit by an SUV when he was crossing the road at Cheriavapalassery," said a police officer.

According to the NATPAC official, once an accident zone is identified, remedial measures will be put in place. "Kerala Road Safety Authority will implement these through the Public Works Department," said the official. However, PWD officials are clueless. NHAI was unavailable for comment.

Remedial measures

For pedestrian crossing, zebra crossings will be marked. Once the requirement is understood, Pedestrian Light Control Activation (PELICAN) signals have to be set up. This, however, is usually implemented in urban areas.