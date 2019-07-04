Home Cities Kochi

Playing in the rain

The event is supported by the State Department of Tourism. The first match will be played at 7 am. 

Published: 04th July 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 14th edition of ‘Shoot the Rain’ – the football tournament for the promotion of monsoon tourism conducted by Tourism Professionals Club (TPC) will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Maharaja’s College Stadium, Kochi. The event is supported by the State Department of Tourism. The first match will be played at 7 am. 

The participating teams include the Grand Hyatt Bolgaty, Brunton Boatyard, Marari Beach resort, Coconut lagoon, Leela Raviz Kovalam, Gokulam Park, Casino Hotels, Travancore Court, Xandari Resorts, Fragrant Nature, Abad Hotels, Raviz Calicut, Lulu Marriott, KHOF (Kerala House Boat Owners Federation), Kumarakom Lake Resort, Crowne Plaza, Renai Jaguar, No 18 Hotel, TDPC Thekkady, Raviz Kadavu, Le Méridien, TPC Monsoon football team and TPC Thunder football team.
 The winners will be awarded the ‘The Dominic Joseph Memorial Ever rolling Trophy’, along with a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and the runners-up will be awarded a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25,000. The third prize is Rs 15,000.

The event will be inaugurated by Soumini Jain, mayor of Kochi Corporation. The leader of the opposition, Kochi Corporation, K J Antony and councillor K V P Krishnakumar will also attend the occasion. Senior industry partners and celebrities will also be present. Tablespaces for various hotels and resorts to showcase their products and services at the venue have been set aside. 
TPC has always been committed to promoting sustainable and responsible tourism. Anil, an artist from Kanhangad, will display his artefacts this year.

