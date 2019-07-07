Pi Datacenters to invest Rs 400 crore to set up greenfield data centre

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pi Datacentres, an Amaravati-based data centre and enterprise cloud organisation, has announced setting up of Kerala’s first datacentre in Infopark, Kakkanad, by investing Rs 400 crore, which will employ about 300 software engineers.

The Pi-Kochi unveiled its launch at a function held at Infopark on Thursday evening, and the world-class facility with innovation as key, is expected to come up by March 2020. Following the Central government’s push towards localisation of data, there is a demand from companies to keep the data, especially the financial data, in India itself, boosting prospects for companies in Pi Datacentres.

Officials said Pi Datacenters is Kerala’s first ‘Uptime Institute Tier-4 certified Datacenter.’ This will be the company’s second facility coming up in India with the company’s flagship data centre and Asia’s largest Uptime Institute TIER IV certified facility based out of Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh.

The state-of-the-art, greenfield datacentre – Pi-Kochi is being set up in Infopark Phase 2 in six acres of land, said Kalyan Muppaneni, founder and CEO, Pi Datacenters. “Pi Kochi will be the one-shop stop for all IT infrastructure needs of enterprises, across verticals in government, public and private sectors,” he said.

Pi will also add to the credibility of the region and would attract new companies and investors, said Muppaneni.

Geo Kurian, Director & Head - Kerala, Pi-Kochi said the data centre would generate direct employment for up to 300 qualified professionals and promote indirect employment of over 1,000 individuals, in Kerala. “With the highly dynamic and experienced individuals at the helm of Pi Datacenters, Pi Kochi will grow to be a leader in space of data centre and cloud. Pi Kochi is going to up the credibility, standard and profile of Infopark,” he said.