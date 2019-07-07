Home Cities Kochi

Pi Datacenters to invest Rs 400 crore to set up greenfield data centre

The Pi-Kochi unveiled its launch at a function held at Infopark on Thursday evening, and the world-class facility with innovation as key, is expected to come up by March 2020.

Published: 07th July 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pi Datacentres, an Amaravati-based data centre and enterprise cloud organisation, has announced setting up of Kerala’s first datacentre in Infopark, Kakkanad, by investing Rs 400 crore, which will employ about 300 software engineers.

The Pi-Kochi unveiled its launch at a function held at Infopark on Thursday evening, and the world-class facility with innovation as key, is expected to come up by March 2020. Following the Central government’s push towards localisation of data, there is a demand from companies to keep the data, especially the financial data, in India itself, boosting prospects for companies in Pi Datacentres.

Officials said Pi Datacenters is Kerala’s first ‘Uptime Institute Tier-4 certified Datacenter.’ This will be the company’s second facility coming up in India with the company’s flagship data centre and Asia’s largest Uptime Institute TIER IV certified facility based out of Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh.

The state-of-the-art, greenfield datacentre – Pi-Kochi is being set up in Infopark Phase 2 in six acres of land, said Kalyan Muppaneni, founder and CEO, Pi Datacenters. “Pi Kochi will be the one-shop stop for all IT infrastructure needs of enterprises, across verticals in government, public and private sectors,” he said.

Pi will also add to the credibility of the region and would attract new companies and investors, said Muppaneni.

Geo Kurian, Director & Head - Kerala, Pi-Kochi said the data centre would generate direct employment for up to 300 qualified professionals and promote indirect employment of over 1,000 individuals, in Kerala. “With the highly dynamic and experienced individuals at the helm of Pi Datacenters, Pi Kochi will grow to be a leader in space of data centre and cloud.  Pi Kochi is going to up the credibility, standard and profile of Infopark,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp