105 cases of dengue confirmed in Ernakulam district

The Health Department has identified high-risk areas at Thrikkakara, Angamaly, Kothamangalam, Perumbavoor and North Paravur in the district.

Published: 08th July 2019 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 01:22 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city’s filthy canals, drains and water tanks are turning into a  breeding ground for mosquitoes including Aedes, the dreaded carrier of dengue. With monsoon setting in, fever cases have increased exponentially in the district. Out of 264 cases registered this year with suspected symptoms of dengue, 105 have been confirmed.

A total of 91,179 fever cases have been reported in the district so far. As many as 1,032 fever Out Patient (OP) cases were reported on Tuesday, of which 28 were admitted to Ernakulam General Hospital. 

“We have set up a fever ward that can accommodate over 50 patients. With the onset of monsoon, the Health Department is all geared to tackle the rising fever cases,” said a doctor working at the General Hospital.

The Health Department has identified high-risk areas at Thrikkakara, Angamaly, Kothamangalam, Perumbavoor and North Paravur in the district.

“The monsoon cleaning drive is progressing at many parts of the district. We have strengthened our precautionary measures in high-risk areas to tackle the spread of disease. People must take proper care to remain healthy and should not ignore symptoms of fever,” said Additional DMO Dr Sreedevi S.  In several colonies in Kuttampuzha, cases of cholera have also been reported.

 

