Home Cities Kochi

H1N1 rears its head in Ernakulam, here are the symptoms

Two dead and 61 cases reported this year; health dept calls for preparedness

Published: 08th July 2019 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 01:30 AM   |  A+A-

nurse,fever

Health experts say the increase in cases is evident despite no routine screening being held for H1N1. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With 61 confirmed cases and two deaths being reported in the district this year, H1N1 scare seems to be gripping the city. The alarming statistics have put the health department on a high alert.  The department has sought preparedness from citizens, hospitals and authorities against a possible outbreak.
Last year, six deaths were reported and 54 cases confirmed in the district since its detection in October. According to District Medical Officer (DMO) N K Kuttapan, H1N1 spreads when people ignore the initial symptoms.

“There is no need for panic. The health department has taken all measures to curb an outbreak. It spreads because people who have initial symptoms neglect them and appear in public,” said Kuttapan.
The symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, body ache and breathlessness. In children, the symptoms are drowsiness, high and persistent fever, convulsions, difficulty in breathing and worsening of chronic conditions. The complications may lead to pneumonia, lung infection and other breathing problems, doctors say.

“The throat swab of suspected cases has been collected and sent to the Manipal Institute of Virology. Though it takes two days for confirmation, the doctors, in most intensive cases, start the medication immediately,” said a doctor working with the General Hospital here.

According to Additional DMO Dr Sreedevi S, the Health Department has issued instructions including covering of nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing, thorough hand washing, avoiding self-medication and isolated care for the affected to contain its spread .“If fever or cold persists for more than two days, a doctor must be immediately consulted,” she added.

Routine screening
Health experts say the increase in cases is evident despite no routine screening being held for H1N1. “H1N1 was first reported in the state in 2009. From then, routine screening should have been done for those turning up with fever symptoms. During monsoon, we see an increase in H1N1 cases as the infection spreads really fast with a short incubation period,” said a health expert.  The disease also spreads fast when the density of population is high.

Symptoms of H1N1
The symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, body ache and breathlessness. In children, the symptoms are drowsiness, high and persistent fever, convulsions, difficulty in breathing and worsening of chronic conditions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ernakulam H1N1 H1N1 fever Kerala health department
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp