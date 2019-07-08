H1N1 rears its head in Ernakulam, here are the symptoms

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With 61 confirmed cases and two deaths being reported in the district this year, H1N1 scare seems to be gripping the city. The alarming statistics have put the health department on a high alert. The department has sought preparedness from citizens, hospitals and authorities against a possible outbreak.

Last year, six deaths were reported and 54 cases confirmed in the district since its detection in October. According to District Medical Officer (DMO) N K Kuttapan, H1N1 spreads when people ignore the initial symptoms.

“There is no need for panic. The health department has taken all measures to curb an outbreak. It spreads because people who have initial symptoms neglect them and appear in public,” said Kuttapan.

The symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, body ache and breathlessness. In children, the symptoms are drowsiness, high and persistent fever, convulsions, difficulty in breathing and worsening of chronic conditions. The complications may lead to pneumonia, lung infection and other breathing problems, doctors say.

“The throat swab of suspected cases has been collected and sent to the Manipal Institute of Virology. Though it takes two days for confirmation, the doctors, in most intensive cases, start the medication immediately,” said a doctor working with the General Hospital here.

According to Additional DMO Dr Sreedevi S, the Health Department has issued instructions including covering of nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing, thorough hand washing, avoiding self-medication and isolated care for the affected to contain its spread .“If fever or cold persists for more than two days, a doctor must be immediately consulted,” she added.

Routine screening

Health experts say the increase in cases is evident despite no routine screening being held for H1N1. “H1N1 was first reported in the state in 2009. From then, routine screening should have been done for those turning up with fever symptoms. During monsoon, we see an increase in H1N1 cases as the infection spreads really fast with a short incubation period,” said a health expert. The disease also spreads fast when the density of population is high.

Symptoms of H1N1

The symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, body ache and breathlessness. In children, the symptoms are drowsiness, high and persistent fever, convulsions, difficulty in breathing and worsening of chronic conditions.