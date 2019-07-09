TNIE holds signature campaign for Team India

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Wishing Team India, a campaign by The New Indian Express to extend best wishes of the public to Team India, that has proceeded to the knockout stages of the World Cup, began in the state capital on Monday.

P Ranganathan, former Ranji player and ex-Kerala team coach, inaugurated the signature campaign at Museum Junction this evening. Hundreds of visitors joined the campaign at various places. TNIE Thiruvananthapuram unit manager SK Sarma was also present at the inauguration.

On Monday, the campaign vehicle covered different parts of the city including Museum, Palayam, Poojapura, Thirumalai, Karamana, Thampanoor and Over Bridge. On Tuesday, the vehicle will visit Kazhakoottam, Technopark, Eenchakkal and surrounding regions. The signature campaign has been getting good responses from cricket fans and sports lovers in the city.