Tom's award museum can motivate anyone

KOCHI: Ever wondered what a legendary player does with the awards and achievements he bags during his career? For veteran volleyball player and Arjuna Awardee Tom Joseph, the answer is setting up a museum. The 39-year old, who hails from Thottilpalam in Kozhikode, has now converted a portion of his house at Tripunithura in Ernakulam into a museum carrying trophies and honours he has been receiving since 2005.

The number of awards alone speaks volumes about his accomplishment during his 25-year stint as a player. “The museum consists of around 2,000 to 3,000 trophies, certificates, medals and eight major awards that I have been conferred with over the past 14 years. It also includes honours bestowed on me by various associations. I always had the habit of safely storing even the smallest gift,” said Joseph.

The former Indian Captain has participated in two Asian Games, four Asian Championships as well as the World Championship Qualifiers. Apart from receiving Arjuna Award in 2014, Joseph has also bagged national and state-level awards, including GV Raja Award (2013), Jimmy George Award (2009), JCI International Award (2010), Youth Icon Award (2014), Janasakthi Puraskaram (2013), 5th KIES State Excel Award (2016) and Sreerama Puraskaram (2018).

The museum has been set up to motivate upcoming sportspersons. “Once you, just glancing these trophies can motivate you. Setting up a museum can inspire students, sportsmen and people interested in the field.The museum can be accessed by anyone who visits my home,” he said. It took him several months to set this up. He started off by placing a few awards on shelves and soon found himself turning a portion of his residence into a museum.

Sharing his view on the current state of volleyball in the country, Joseph added, “Competitions such as Pro Volleyball League offer a huge opportunity for aspiring players. They are also a training ground for international competitions. The sport has been undergoing several changes over the past couple of years and is now receiving good publicity. More students are interested in trying their hand in volleyball.”