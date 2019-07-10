HC notice to Corp, GCDA over Marine Drive upkeep

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Kochi Corporation and Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) on a petition citing the dilapidated condition of the Marine Drive in the city.

Ranjit G Thampy, a resident of Kochi, filed the petition alleging inaction on the part of the authorities to ensure restoration and continued upkeep of the Marine Drive area, which is a popular tourism destination. Senior Advocate Jaju Babu, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the walkway on the Marine Drive is waterlogged, and has stinking garbage piles, broken chairs, non-functional lights and lack of sanitation facilities.

Though the petitioner had given a written complaint to the authorities, no action has been taken yet.

The situation has now turned from bad to worse due to the rain.

The absence of proper and adequate sanitation facility is a major discouragement for visitors as also the local people who throng Marine Drive for recreational activities, stated the petition.