NIA grills accused in palm chopping case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has interrogated an accused in the sensational palm chopping case in which a professor of Thodupuzha Newman College was attacked in 2010. The accused, Shafeeq, was in the agency’s custody after being remanded by the NIA Court in Kochi.

On June 26, Shafeeq, 31, of Ekkunam, Odakkali, in Ernakulam, surrendered at the NIA Court. He was absconding after the police started a probe against assailants of professor T J Joseph whose palm was chopped off in retaliation for preparing a question paper containing a question that allegedly ridiculed Prophet Mohammed on July 4, 2010.

On Tuesday, Shafeeq was produced before the court after being interrogated. “According to him, he left Kerala and travelled through different states. He was quizzed about his involvement in the case, especially about the weapon used for attacking the professor,” an official said.

As per the NIA charge sheet, Shafeeq attended a meeting organised as part of criminal conspiracy on April 3, 2010. It was Shafeeq who disposed of the weapons used for the offence.

Now, only Savad Meerankutty, the first accused, remains to be arrested. In 2015, the NIA court acquitted 18 accused and convicted 10 others in connection with the case.

Joseph, who retired from service, is now penning a book on the trauma he underwent since the question paper row.