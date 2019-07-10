Home Cities Kochi

No-trust motion: LDF loses power in Perumbavoor municipality

The UDF won the no-confidence motion after UDF rebel K M Ali extended his support to the UDF to put an end to LDF rule in the 27-member municipality.

Published: 10th July 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In what could be termed as a jolt to the LDF in the district, the front lost power in Perumbavoor municipality after UDF moved a no-confidence motion against chairperson Sathi Jayakrishnan on Tuesday.

The UDF won the no-confidence motion after UDF rebel K M Ali extended his support to the UDF to put an end to LDF rule in the 27-member municipality. When the no-confidence motion was put to vote, LDF could only get support of 13 councillors. UDF, with the support of three BJP councillors, one PDP councillor and a UDF rebel councillor, wrested power in the civic body.

It was on June 26, the UDF councillors submitted a letter to LSGD regional director seeking to initiate a no-confidence motion against the ruling council.

“LDF rule in the municipality was an utter failure. On issues ranging from waste management to health, they adopted a divide and rule policy. They were not even ready to hold a healthy discussion in the council. Those who had supported the LDF voted against the front owing to its wrong policies,” Mohan Baby, a Congress councillor.

However, the UDF is yet to decide on the candidate for the chairperson post. It is learnt that  the rebel candidate, BJP and PDP councillors who supported the UDF will get deserving posts in the new governing council.

“So far we haven’t taken any decision in this regard. The district leadership will discuss and nominate the chairperson candidate,” said Mohan Baby.

