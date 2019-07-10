Home Cities Kochi

Samples collected from Palarivattom flyover

The samples were collected from the spots identified by an expert committee constituted by VACB for technical support as part of the probe.

Vigilance IG H Venkatesh and other officials inspecting Palarivattom flyover in Kochi on Tuesday | A Sanesh

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) district unit on Tuesday collected concrete samples from the Palarivattom flyover as part of the investigation into the allegation of graft in the construction of the bridge.

The samples were collected from the spots identified by an expert committee constituted by VACB for technical support as part of the probe. According to a VACB officer, only concrete samples were collected on Tuesday.

“To assess the quality of the concrete, we will be sending the samples to a central laboratory. The lab test will also help us assess the ratio of cement and sand used for the construction. Similarly, the quality of the raw materials also can be checked,” an officer said.

However, VACB has not taken a final decision about which laboratories to be assigned for testing the samples.“Usually, we hand over the samples to the Central Laboratory in Hyderabad. In some cases, samples are assessed by the Central Laboratory in Coimbatore. A final decision will be taken soon,” an officer said.

VACB will issue summons to the accused persons  next week to appear before the team for  interrogation.“Before questioning the accused persons, we have to collect all technical details about the construction. The technical committee comprising engineers from  PWD will file a report detailing the flaws by next week,” an officer said.

Last month, VACB, following a preliminary inquiry, registered an FIR against contractor RDS Projects, the structural designer, unidentified officials of KITCO, the project consultant, and RBDCK, the implementing agency.

Palarivattom flyover has been closed for the past two months after cracks developed on several parts of the bridge. A team from IIT-Madras, which also inspected the bridge, submitted a report to the PWD Minister highlighting the flaws in the construction.

CPI points fingers at Ebrahimkunju 

Kochi: Former Public Works Department (PWD) minister V K Ebrahimkunju was part of the corruption in the construction of Palarivattom flyover, CPI district assistant secretary K N Sugathan said on Tuesday. He was inaugurating the indefinite strike organised by the party here against the alleged graft in the flyover construction.  “The bridge was closed down after three years of its opening. Taking responsibility of the construction flaws, Ebrahimkunju should resign as MLA. Also, every official who was in charge of the agencies that constructed the flyover should be punished,” he said. He also urged the state government to expedite the vigilance inquiry into the corruption. “Vigilance should also inquire about the involvement of Ebrahimkunju’s personal staff in the corruption. The details of assets and bank accounts of the staff should immediately be scrutinised,” he said.

