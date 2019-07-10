Home Cities Kochi

Yes to CNG but, it's not a smooth ride yet

Though there is a huge increase in the number of vehicles converting to CNG, only five
full-fledged fuel stations exist in the district

Published: 10th July 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Swathi E
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi witnessed an automotive revolution this year with a stark increase recorded in the number of people switching to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-driven vehicles. CNG's many benefits, including cost-effectiveness, prompted many to make the shift.

According to sources with CNG fitment centres in the district,  as many as 150 vehicles approach them for conversion every month. “The number was less initially.  This year, it began to pick up. So far, over 800 vehicles, mainly commercial vehicles like taxis, have fully converted into CNG. Its eco-friendly nature is prompting many to opt for this mode,” said Dileep Rajagopal, who runs a CNG kit retro-fitment centre in Kochi. But, it isn't a smooth run yet. The lack of enough pumping stations, that too within the city limits, has proved to be a hindrance. There are nine to ten pumping stations in the district, of which only five are full-fledged. Most of them, however, are situated in the fringes of the city.

The public sector oil retailer Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd have been commissioned to set up 15 CNG stations in and around the city, but there seems to be an inordinate delay in setting up the remaining stations. Right now, only the pumps at Kalamassery, Aluva, Container Road, Cheranallore and Maradu supply fuel. And, as for outside city limits or suburbs, CNG ceases to be an option due to the absence of a fuel station.

However, a top official with the Indian Oil Adani-Gas Pvt Ltd said there is no shortage in the number of stations in the city. "We supply as per demand. Three more stations will function in BPCL, IOCL and HPCL retail outlets very soon," he added.

The economic side

If petrol costs Rs 6 per km, CNG can cover 1 km with Rs 2 or Rs 2.5.  This makes a huge difference for taxis and autorickshaws, the number of which has
skyrocketed in the city. The initial cost of conversion is high and depends on the type of engines, but that could be covered within six months," he added

While converting...
    The vehicle should be eligible and should be a model released after 2006.
    Approval from RTO
    Should be done from authorised centres
    Proper safety measures should be followed

Advantages of CNG
    CNG costs less. One kg of CNG retails for around Rs 53, compared to Rs 66 for diesel and Rs 70.5 for petrol
    One-time cost in installation can be recovered within six  months
    Clean fuel and low emission rates
    Engine turns efficient and cleaner
    Less maintenance

First e-vehicle charging station

Kerala’s first electric vehicle charging station has come up at Indian Oil Corporation’s retail outlet at Edappally. With this, Kochi has become the second city in South India to have an EV charging station after Hyderabad. As a promotional measure, IndianOil will charge all vehicles free of cost till September 30, 2019.
It was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan through video conference in the presence of V C Asokan, chief general manager & state head, IndianOil, Kerala, from the venue of E-Mobility Expo 2019 here on June 29.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CNG Kochi
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp