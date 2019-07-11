Home Cities Kochi

16 Navy, Coast Guard officers graduate as observers

Southern Naval Command Chief Staff Officer (Training) Rear Admiral Puneet Kumar Bahl reviewed the parade and awarded the ‘golden wings’ to the officers.

Southern Naval Command Chief Staff Officer (Training) Rear Admiral Puneeth Kumar Bahl reviewing the passing-out parade of airborne tacticians in Kochi on Wednesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A batch of 13 officers from the Indian Navy and three from the Indian Coast Guard graduated as Observers, at a passing-out parade held at INS Garuda, the naval air station, here on Wednesday. Southern Naval Command Chief Staff Officer (Training) Rear Admiral Puneet Kumar Bahl reviewed the parade and awarded the ‘golden wings’ to the officers.

Lieutenant Aman Sharma was awarded the Uttar Pradesh trophy on being adjudged ‘First in Overall Order of Merit’. He was also awarded the Eastern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Trophy for Best in Flying’, and Sub-Lieutenant RV Kunte memorial book prize for ‘Best in Ground Subjects’. Lieutenant Yashvir was awarded a book prize for presenting ‘Best Project’.

The officers in the 89th regular course were trained for 38 weeks in various subjects, including air navigation, flying procedures, tactics employed in air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and exploitation of airborne avionic systems.

