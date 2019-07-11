Couple found dead at house in Thiruvankulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A couple was found dead in their house at Ambaymala near Thiruvankulam in Tripunithura on Wednesday morning. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The husband-wife duo was identified as Jayan, 55, and Prakunthala, 52. According to police, due to marital discord, the couple used to quarrel frequently. Prakunthala was a theatre artist while Jayan was a labourer.

“On Tuesday night, the couple had a quarrel following which Prakunthala left the house. Later, Jayan approached Manikandan Nair, who lives in a room alongside the house rented by the couple, for searching Prakunthala. Later, she was traced by local residents and brought back to the house,” a police officer at Chottanikkara police station said.

Around 1.30 am on Wednesday, Prakunthala woke Manikandan up claiming that her husband was found hanging in the house. “Manikandan went outside to alert the neighbours and when he returned, he found doors of the house locked from inside. When the neighbours who gathered at the house broke the door open and entered the house, Prakunthala was also found hanging next to her husband,” a police officer said.

Sub-Inspector Arun Dev of Chottanikkara police station said the police surgeon who did the post-mortem examination did not raise any suspicion behind the deaths. “We can confirm the reasons behind the deaths after receiving the final autopsy report,” he said.A case was registered at the Chottanikkara police station and the bodies were handed over to relatives.