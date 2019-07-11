Home Cities Kochi

Couple found dead at house in Thiruvankulam

A couple was found dead in their house at Ambaymala near Thiruvankulam in Tripunithura on Wednesday morning. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Published: 11th July 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A couple was found dead in their house at Ambaymala near Thiruvankulam in Tripunithura on Wednesday morning. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The husband-wife duo was identified as Jayan, 55, and Prakunthala, 52. According to police, due to marital discord, the couple used to quarrel frequently. Prakunthala was a theatre artist while Jayan was a labourer.

“On Tuesday night, the couple had a quarrel following which Prakunthala left the house. Later, Jayan approached Manikandan Nair, who lives in a room alongside the house rented by the couple, for searching Prakunthala. Later, she was traced by local residents and brought back to the house,” a police officer at Chottanikkara police station said.

Around 1.30 am on Wednesday, Prakunthala woke Manikandan up claiming that her husband was found hanging in the house. “Manikandan went outside to alert the neighbours and when he returned, he found doors of the house locked from inside. When the neighbours who gathered at the house broke the door open and entered the house, Prakunthala was also found hanging next to her husband,” a police officer said.

Sub-Inspector Arun Dev of Chottanikkara police station said the police surgeon who did the post-mortem examination did not raise any suspicion behind the deaths. “We can confirm the reasons behind the deaths after receiving the final autopsy report,” he said.A case was registered at the Chottanikkara police station and the bodies were handed over to relatives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
couple death
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp