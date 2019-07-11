Home Cities Kochi

Two die after motorcycle hits culvert in Vypeen

Two youths were killed after the motorcycle they were riding on hit a culvert near the Manattuparambu church near Njarakkal in Vypeen on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two youths were killed after the motorcycle they were riding on hit a culvert near the Manattuparambu church near Njarakkal in Vypeen on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Vishnu, 27, and Sinoj, 24, of Valappad in Thrissur district. According to police, the duo had gone to Kochi city around midnight and was on their way back when the tragedy occurred around 3 am. The reason for their late-night trip was yet unknown.

“They used to make such trips. The motorcycle belonged to Sinoj and he was probably riding it at the time of the accident. However, we will have to check the CCTV footage to clarify it,” said a police officer.
Though the Manattuparambu church area was well lit, the culvert, which was located along a turning, didn’t have enough lighting. The victims might have missed the culvert and smashed into it and were killed instantly, police said.

The motorcycle was found 25 metres away from the culvert due to the impact of the crash. One of the bodies was also found alongside, added police.

