Krishi Vigyan Kendra to help set up orchards

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will help the residents cultivate fruit trees on terraces and backyards. As part of the project, the KVK will organise a sales expo of quality saplings of fruit plants and establish a help desk to provide guidance on the farming practice on Friday.

The technology for setting up the mini fruit orchards will be demonstrated to the public at the fair scheduled to be held at the CMFRI. Quality saplings of fruit trees, including mango, passion fruit, cherry, egg fruit, varieties of lemon, star apple and tissue-cultured banana, will be available.

Publications giving information on rearing fruit trees, organic manure and other products will also be made available. For details, contact: 8281757450.

“The programme is intended to create awareness on the cultivation of quality and toxic-free fruits. This will help us attain self-reliance in fruit production and gradually avoid using fruits containing harmful chemicals, said KVK senior scientist Shinoj Subramanian.