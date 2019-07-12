Home Cities Kochi

Suspicious 66-year-old strangles wife

The Palluruthy police on Thursday arrested a 66-year old for murdering his wife.

Published: 12th July 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Palluruthy police on Thursday arrested a 66-year old for murdering his wife. According to the police, Sagaran, following a quarrel, strangled Manorama, 56, at their house in Kadebhagam near Palluruthy. The incident occurred around 1.15pm. Sagaran surrendered at the police station soon after.

“It was found that, Sagaran had been accusing Manorama of an extramarital affair and they used to quarrel often over this. However, Thursday’s exchange between them ended with her murder. The accused said that he had acted in rage and had strangled her to death from behind using the electrical extension board cable while she was in the kitchen,” said an officer.

Following this the accused locked the door of the house and went to the police station to confess to the crime. The police team rushed to the spot and found Manorama unconscious in the kitchen. She was later declared dead at a nearby hospital. The postmortem will be conducted on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
murder extramarital affair crime Kochi
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp