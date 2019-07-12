Suspicious 66-year-old strangles wife

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Palluruthy police on Thursday arrested a 66-year old for murdering his wife. According to the police, Sagaran, following a quarrel, strangled Manorama, 56, at their house in Kadebhagam near Palluruthy. The incident occurred around 1.15pm. Sagaran surrendered at the police station soon after.

“It was found that, Sagaran had been accusing Manorama of an extramarital affair and they used to quarrel often over this. However, Thursday’s exchange between them ended with her murder. The accused said that he had acted in rage and had strangled her to death from behind using the electrical extension board cable while she was in the kitchen,” said an officer.

Following this the accused locked the door of the house and went to the police station to confess to the crime. The police team rushed to the spot and found Manorama unconscious in the kitchen. She was later declared dead at a nearby hospital. The postmortem will be conducted on Friday.