Lighting the ramp

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Zoom Fashion Week Kochi was organised in association with Photo Fest India 2019 by All Kerala Photographers’ Association (AKPA) on Saturday and Sunday at the Adlux International Convention Center. Celebrity designers like Harold Andrade from Goa, Naveen Kumar from Bengaluru, international designer Bhanu Fernando from Sri Lanka, Dream Zone - Aluva, Aswathi Raj and Abhilash showcased their collections.

Kannada actress Samhita Vinya and Angel Thomas graced the ramp as showstoppers. Thasveer M Salim was the show director. A fashion photography contest was also conducted by CHIIZ magazine during the fashion show.