Home Cities Kochi

At 24, she lives in a retirement home

Sheethal Ann Gijo, director of Bless Retirement Living, wins the Daughter of the Year Award instituted by the Public Relations Council of India

Published: 16th July 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Anna Binoy
Express News Service

KOCHI: A few days ago, a resident of Bless Retirement Living in Aluva was discharged from the hospital after a brief stay. On his return, the director of the retirement facility Sheethal Ann Gijo spent a few hours with him. During the conversation, he said, “No matter what you do in life, it is nothing compared to the size and knowledge of the universe. We are a mere speck in the cosmos. All that matters are the good deeds you do, and that we stay happy and content in life.”

An overwhelmed Sheethal began tearing up. “I was going through a rough patch for a few days and this was the answer. Though it’s something I knew, it felt good to be reminded. When I am at the retirement home, I don’t have to hunt for inspiration. I get it every day,” she says. The Public Relations Council of India recently honoured her with ‘Daughter of the Year Award’ for her contributions to society.

All of 24, Sheethal is the young face of the retirement home. At an age when most people are racing to get ahead in their careers, the graduate in architecture spends a major chunk of her time here. “My parents started Bless and ever since it has been a part of my life. After I graduated from the College of Architecture, Thiruvananthapuram, in 2018, I decided to take a break. As this is my home, I enjoyed spending time with everyone here,” she says.

At the retirement home, Sheethal plans daily activities and engagements for the residents. “Every day is a new day. It is so much fun. They’re like my grandparents and I’m their grandkid,” she says. She is also involved in the architecture and designing of the facility. Along with this, the architect is busy with her brainchild project ‘Geriarc’. “It is a geriatric architecture consultancy. A lot of people are investing in retirement facilities now. We help them create facilities that are senior citizen-friendly,” says Sheethal.

For many, the first thing that comes to their mind when they hear ‘senior citizen’ is that they are boring, short-tempered and unapproachable. “This is a misconception. They are the nicest people you will ever meet. And they have a lot of great stories to tell. All you have to do is listen,” says Sheethal.

The stories she does tell are a testament to this. “I was once spending time with a resident who was 83. While watching me make kites for the residents, he began singing ‘You are my sunshine, my only sunshine...’ That was the first time that I heard him sing. When I told this to him, he said that he had sung the song to propose to his crush a long time ago. And she said yes!” she says.

Other than such cute moments, they have great stories to tell as well. “Most of them have adventurous stories to narrate. We have another resident, who used to practise medicine. Once, she and her husband drove all the way from the US to Mumbai,” says Sheethal.

Equipped with all knowledge she has gained over the year, the Aluva native now hopes to pursue her Masters in administration.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp