Home Cities Kochi

Rarely used tow vehicles become scarecrow in Kochi

City police find the process of removing vehicles from no-parking zones to be tedious and will also result in wastage of manpower

Published: 16th July 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Two tow-away vehicles belonging to the city police parked near the High Court | ARUN ANGELA

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: City Police has completely gone on the back foot when it comes to towing vehicles which are found to be violating no parking rules in the city. It’s a fact that drastic rise in number of vehicles has resulted in parking chaos inside the city which according to a 2014-15 data has over 11 lakh vehicles that include nearly six lakh two-wheelers and over three lakh cars.

Though the city police issues parking violation tickets to over 200 vehicles a day, they have completely discarded the practice of towing away vehicles parked in no parking zones in the city. Earlier, tickets were issued to vehicles parked in no-parking zones and the police resort to towing away of vehicles only when they have parked either obstructing movement of other vehicles or in a dangerous manner that can cause accidents.

The city police currently has three tow vehicles which include a heavy-duty vehicle to tow large size vans and sports utility vehicles. Senior police officers admitted the traffic police were not using the towing vehicles these days as it was a time-consuming process and many a time, it causes severe damage to the towed vehicle. While Traffic West Police station has two tow vehicles, the East police station has one. “We used to receive complaint that vehicles had suffered damages after it was towed away. Above all, at least four policemen are required to be assigned with a tow vehicle for towing away a vehicle,” said a senior city police officer.

Traffic East Assistant Commissioner Francis Shelby said they are not much into using tow vehicles these days except for situations wherein a parked vehicle is obstructing the smooth flow of other vehicles or the vehicle is haphazardly parked. “If we start towing away vehicles parked in no parking zones, then we will have only time for that. We use the tow vehicle only if a vehicle is found dangerously parked at busy thoroughfares,” he said.

However, with police going soft on using tow vehicles to remove illegally parked cars, people have started to park their vehicles violating the no parking rules.

Selecting no-parking zones

Police officers said no parking boards are put up on a road stretch after conducting a detailed analysis of the flow of vehicular traffic through the stretch. Generally, police will analyse whether the stretch had become an illegal parking spot for vehicles hindering the free flow of vehicles. Main roads in the city which have been widened following Metro Rail project are still choked with vehicles during office hours because of illegal parking of vehicles. “We have put up no parking boards. But people park their cars right under the no parking board,” said an officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp