Home Cities Kochi

24x7 help available for women hailing online cab services

In Kochi, online taxi service is a huge success and Uber is the leading service provider here.

Published: 17th July 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Uber

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In Kochi, online taxi service is a huge success and Uber is the leading service provider here. Regarding cases of misbehaviour against women, a spokesperson of the company said Uber has a team of former law enforcement professionals who are on call to work with police 24x7 to respond to urgent needs and walk them through an investigation.

“Safety is at the centre of everything we do, including developing new technology, increasing investments in customer support and partnering with community leaders to improve safety before, during and after a trip. To further reiterate our commitment towards building safer cities and the safety of all those who use Uber app, we are scaling up our nationwide gender sensitisation workshops delivered by Manas Foundation.”

“These sessions are customised to incorporate our operational learning and years of professional expertise that Manas brings on the issue. We have seen an overwhelming response from our driver-partners who display their certificates with great pride inside their cars and want to be part of the solution,” the spokesperson said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
online taxi service Uber Kochi women passengers
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp