24x7 help available for women hailing online cab services

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In Kochi, online taxi service is a huge success and Uber is the leading service provider here. Regarding cases of misbehaviour against women, a spokesperson of the company said Uber has a team of former law enforcement professionals who are on call to work with police 24x7 to respond to urgent needs and walk them through an investigation.

“Safety is at the centre of everything we do, including developing new technology, increasing investments in customer support and partnering with community leaders to improve safety before, during and after a trip. To further reiterate our commitment towards building safer cities and the safety of all those who use Uber app, we are scaling up our nationwide gender sensitisation workshops delivered by Manas Foundation.”

“These sessions are customised to incorporate our operational learning and years of professional expertise that Manas brings on the issue. We have seen an overwhelming response from our driver-partners who display their certificates with great pride inside their cars and want to be part of the solution,” the spokesperson said.